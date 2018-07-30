Anthem Of The Sun Colonial Belle Cruise

Grateful Dead Colonial Belle Cruise

August 16th | 6:30PM-9:30PM

Take a long strange trip on the Erie Canal as the Record Archive and Aarons Alley presents The Grateful Dead Anthem of the Sun Cruise on the Colonial Belle in Fairport on Thursday, August 16th from 6:30 till 9:30!

Live acoustic dead tunes by members of Rochester’s favorite Grateful Dead cover band ‘Into the Now!’ Win awesome special 50th-anniversary swag, tie-dyes, and other groovy prizes while enjoying a buffet dinner from our friends at Brown Hound Downtown.

Please arrive for boarding no later than 6:15PM!