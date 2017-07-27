Bryant & Stratton College Hiring Event

Bryant & Stratton Hiring Event

Thursday, August 3, 2017

Session 1, 4:00pm

Session 2, 5:30pm

Strathallan, a Doubletree by Hilton

550 East Ave., Rochester, NY

Learn more about Bryant & Stratton College and some great career opportunities:

*Campus Admissions Reps (sales experience preferred)

*High School Admissions Rep (sales experience preferred)

*Professional Skills Center Healthcare Instructors PT (Rochester and WNY)

*IT Program Director

*Adjunct Instructor Opportunities: (Masters in field required and in some cases certifications/license)

**Medical Assisting (full time also)

**Medical Certified Coding (full time also)

**Math

**English

**Communication

**Networking

RSVP encouraged

Click to Email