Rochester Tattoo Expo

ROC CITY TATTOO EXPO

HOLIDAY INN

APRIL 21st, 22nd, & 23rd

This is upstate NY’s premier tattooing event! We continue to bring talent from all over the USA, Canada, Europe & Japan! The artists we choose showcase a variety of techniques and styles. All are on an invite only basis, therefore insuring absolute quality & safety for everyone. This is your chance to meet & and GET TATTOOED by the best in the business!

Be sure to bring along a valid state or federal issued photo ID.

MUST BE 18+ TO GET TATTOOED!

*If you would like to guarantee an appointment with a specific artist during the convention, we recommend emailing them ahead of time in order to secure a particular day and/or time.