Tap It Forward Festival

September 8th | 5pm-9pm

Genesee Brew House

A community beer festival focused on beer education and celebrating the Rochester and New York state beer communities. This year, we’re making the event bigger and better than last year’s, with twice the number of great NYS breweries and cider makers, bringing the total to 40! Proceeds will benefit the New York State Brewers Association, which brings together the beer industry, providing leadership and advocacy. The goal of the Tap it Forward Festival is to showcase Rochester and New York state as a destination for great beer.

Tickets are $20 and include entry to the festival, a 4 oz. commemorative taster glass, and beer samples from 40 participating breweries.