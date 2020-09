Since the beginning of the year, over 2,000 pets have been brought to Lollypop Farm in need of a second chance. Now more than ever these homeless and abused pets need you to be a hero. Whether you register as a Hero at Home or schedule a Walk for the Animals at Barktober Fest, you are critical to ensuring pets receive the life-saving care they need.

Click here to find out how you can help these animals need in our community!