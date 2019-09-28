Barktoberfest

Lollypop Farm’s Walk for the Animals at Barktober Fest 2019

Saturday, September 28th | 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

You can be a hero for homeless and abused pets in our community. Join us on Saturday, September 28th, at Lollypop Farm for the Walk for the Animals at Barktober Fest! It’s the biggest pet-friendly walk and festival to benefit Rochester’s pets in need.

Be part of the march to make lives better by signing up for our 1.5-mile walk around Lollypop Farm. Fundraise on behalf of the pets to help even more homeless and abused animals. Whether you champion alone or form a Tail Waggin’ Team with friends, family, co-workers, and other animal lovers, what you raise will make a huge difference in both the lives of animals and humans alike!

Come for the walk, stay for the festivities! Celebrate your love of the animals with K9 contests, dog agility demonstrations, and fun runs, a food court, raffles, a band, a beer garden, a vendor fair, and more. You won’t want to miss this Walk for the Animals at Barktober Fest!