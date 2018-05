The Brother Sundance debut EP, Honey, is out now. The single Blind, has already been streamed over 5 million times, and he was selected as Apple Music’s New Artist of the Week. He’s also been featured on the Best of the Week Playlist several times and was named as a top 25 viral band in Canada by Spotify.

https://brothersundance.com/

DOORS @ 7:30PM | $7 PUBLIC / $5 STUDENT

SHOW @ 8:30-11PM