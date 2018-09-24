  • search
Home
Around Town

BRUNCH with THE BEATLES

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Beatles white album at the colonial belle’s Beatles brunch on Saturday, October 13th from 10 am to 1 pm. Enjoy a brunch from Brown Hound Downtown, the Beatles unplugged with Don Christiano and Walt O’Brien, trivia for great prizes with the Record Archive, and a relaxing three-hour cruise with spectacular fall foliage on the Erie Canal!

PLEASE ARRIVE FOR BOARDING NO LATER THAN 9:45 am

 

BROWN HOUND DOWNTON — BRUNCH MENU
Biscuits with butter, honey & jam
Egg casserole with smoked cheddar, onions & peppers
Bacon & Sausage
Baked french toast
Seasoned Homefries

Related posts