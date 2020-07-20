Cayuga County Convention & Visitors Bureau

Cayuga County’s abundance of natural beauty and amazing Finger Lakes attractions will surprise and delight you. From boating and fishing on one of our eight lakes to enjoying music, theatre, fine arts, and history, you’ll find our Finger Lakes culture rich and varied to give you lasting memories.
Visitors can find plenty of things to do in Cayuga County, from spending the day touring wineries and sampling award-winning wines to our first-class arts and cultural institutions. History lovers will be astounded by the wealth of fascinating and well-preserved history in Cayuga County where Harriet Tubman settled after her numerous trips on the Underground Railroad rescuing family members and slaves. Our unspoiled and natural beauty cannot be beat, throw in world-class fishing and you have one spectacular destination!