Come Together: Mental Health Music Festival Oct. 8th 5PM

In celebration of World Mental Health Day on October 8, Sound Mind Live and a coalition of mental health and music organizations present “Come Together” Mental Health Music Festival, a benefit festival to support mental health programs during the COVID-19 crisis. This pioneering benefit concert will be hosted by Jordan Carlos and feature performances from Smith & Myers, Jason Isbell, Kiiara, American Authors, Jade Bird, Yola, Shamir and some very special guests. Click here to get more info on how to watch the live stream!