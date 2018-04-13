TheInnerLoopBlog.com & Record Archive Presents

THE COMEDY OLYMPICS

April 19th | Doors: 6pm | Record Archive Backroom Lounge

Hosted by The Gentlemen Club’s Shane Allen

? 8 Local comics will compete in comedy events to WIN the Comedy Olympic Gold!

? Events will test the comics Stand-Up, Roasting, and Writing Abilities!

? Prizes & giveaways for the audience

? It’s just like the real Olympics but without any of the grace, athleticism, or pride!

This month your competitors are: Chris Thompson, Malcolm Whitfield, Walter Miller, Duane Wilt, RJ Purpura, Woody Battalia, Andrea Springer, & John Mungovan.

FREE COMEDY SHOW WITH PRIZES