Comedy Olympics @ The Record Archive

COMEDY OLYMPICS
Record Archive | Thursday, June 21
Doors: 6pm | Show: 6:30 PM
Hosted by Shane Allen from The Gentlemen’s Club
? 8 Local comics will compete in comedy events to WIN the Comedy Olympic Gold!
? Events will test the comics Stand-Up, Roasting, and Writing Abilities!
? Prizes & giveaways for the audience
? It’s just like the real Olympics but without any of the grace, athleticism, or pride!
This months Olympians are:
Kyle Baker
Mark Burks
Jacob Carney
Jay Falk
Chris Hasenauer
Bella Rubinton
Luc Thiers
Cameron Tiller
And Special Guest Returning Champion Sam Libutti