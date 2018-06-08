Comedy Olympics @ The Record Archive

COMEDY OLYMPICS

Record Archive | Thursday, June 21

Doors: 6pm | Show: 6:30 PM

Hosted by Shane Allen from The Gentlemen’s Club

? 8 Local comics will compete in comedy events to WIN the Comedy Olympic Gold!

? Events will test the comics Stand-Up, Roasting, and Writing Abilities!

? Prizes & giveaways for the audience

? It’s just like the real Olympics but without any of the grace, athleticism, or pride!

This months Olympians are:

Kyle Baker

Mark Burks

Jacob Carney

Jay Falk

Chris Hasenauer

Bella Rubinton

Luc Thiers

Cameron Tiller

And Special Guest Returning Champion Sam Libutti