  • search
Home
Around Town

Comedy Olympics @ The Record Archive

COMEDY OLYMPICS

Record Archive | Thursday, June 21

Doors: 6pm | Show: 6:30 PM

Hosted by Shane Allen from The Gentlemen’s Club
? 8 Local comics will compete in comedy events to WIN the Comedy Olympic Gold!
? Events will test the comics Stand-Up, Roasting, and Writing Abilities!
? Prizes & giveaways for the audience
? It’s just like the real Olympics but without any of the grace, athleticism, or pride!

This months Olympians are:

Kyle Baker 
Mark Burks 
Jacob Carney 
Jay Falk
Chris Hasenauer
Bella Rubinton
Luc Thiers 
Cameron Tiller 

And Special Guest Returning Champion Sam Libutti

Related posts