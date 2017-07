AFTER DARK PRESENTS

CIRCA SURVIVE / THRICE

with special guests

CHON

BALANCE AND COMPOSURE

MAIN STREET ARMORY | FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1st

6:00pm Doors // 6:45pm Show

16+ admitted w/ I.D., under 16 admitted with parent or guardian

Tickets on sale FRIDAY, JULY 28 @ 12:00 P.M.



Buy at AARON’S ALLEY, THE HOUSE OF GUITARS, & RECORD ARCHIVE.

Or Charge by phone @ 716-893-2900