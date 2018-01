JACK WHITE

June 7th | Rochester Dome Arena

Doors: 6:30PM | Show: 8:00PM

INFO: Jack White of The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, and The Dead Weather, will be performing a show in Rochester NY in the Summer of 2018! In January, Jack White announced his 2018 tour along with his new album “Board House Reach.”

Tickets for the tour go on-sale starting January 26 at 10 a.m.