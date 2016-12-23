Trans-Siberian Orchestra

BLUE CROSS ARENA

November 22nd @ 7:30pm

[TICKETS ON-SALE FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 15TH]

INFO: The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be bringing thier highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2017 to ROCHESTER for the first time in 5 years! Over the past 20-plus years, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has become a critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum, musical powerhouse, and its annual winter tours a beloved, multi-generational holiday tradition. 2017’s tour, a completely updated presentation of TSO’s unforgettable “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve!”