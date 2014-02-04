General Contest Rules

These rules are applicable to all WZNE – 94.1 the Zone contests unless specifically noted otherwise for a particular contest.

No purchase necessary, no prize substitution. Prizes are non transferable and not negotiable. Prizes can not be exchanged for cash. Winners are responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes, if any. Only one winner per household. Must be 18 years of age or older. All federal, state and local laws apply. Must be legal resident of New York State and live in the Greater Rochester Metropolitan area. Winning households may not win twice within a 30 day period. Some contest allow younger winners. Ask at the time of the contest if this is allowed. Minors are required to travel with a parent or legal guardian where necessary. Employee of WZNE – 94.1 The Zone, Stephens Media Group, and any other sponsors are not eligible to participate to win. By participating, winner grant permission for their voice and telephone call to be recorded and rebroadcasted for promotional use on WZNE, and further agree to sign a hold harmless agreement before receiving a prize. If you are not available at the time of our phone call, you forfeit the prize. This contest is not open to owners, officers, employees, consultants or advertising marketing agencies of/for any radio station or cable television franchise in the Rochester area or total survey areas defined by Arbitron Radio. WZNE limits the winning of prizes valued at $500-$999 to once every 6 months. WZNE limits the winning of Major Prizes (valued $1,000 and up) to once every 12 months. All prizes must be claimed within 30 days of winning unless otherwise specified. In the event of travel prizes, winners must respond to email or phone messages within 3 business days or prizes will be forfeited. WZNE reserves the right to amend or change the above at anytime as well as end any contest anytime. All decisions of the station management with regard to the awarding of prizes, the selection of winners and interpretation of these rules shall be final. Each contestant by virtue of entering the contest agrees to accept the decision of the station as final. WZNE is not responsible for technical failure including, but not limited to: reception, telecommunications equipment, internet access, database storage or operator error. DISCLAIMERS: All federal, state and/or local rules and regulations apply; void where prohibited by law; winners are responsible for any and all taxes associated with the acceptance of their prize. Winners accept all liabilities for use of prize. The above named companies accept no liability or responsibility for damages, losses or injuries of any kind resulting from acceptance or use of any prize. Sponsors of contests reserve the right to contact all participants about additional offers. You may opt out of such offers at anytime. Your personal information will not be shared or sold to any third party companies and will only be used by the station and sponsor.