What’s 94.1 The Zone’s Phone Number?

94.1 The Zone Request Line: 585-222-1941
94.1 The Zone Main Office: 585-399-5700
Program Director: Violet 585-399-5733
- Contact her about any concerns you have on the songs and commercials on 94.1 The Zone
Marketing Director: Zack Schaefer 585-399-5795
- Contact him about any promotions or prizes on 94.1 The Zone
Interested In Advertising With 94.1 The Zone?
- Contact Our Sales Director Laurie Zsedely 585-370-2909
6 Comments
I couldn’t find the right number to call you guys but I’m from Maine and heard you talking about Gov Paul Lepage and just DYING laughing because he has literally often been compared to Trump (who he supports for president). I guess Lepage has some alright political views sometimes but he just says all this stuff related to foreigners and wow it’s rough hahaha.
Hello Friends at 94.1 The Zone,
Please help promote our annual Rochester School for the Deaf – RSD River Ramble 5K Run/Walk event. Proceeds from this event enhance and enrich education programs for Deaf and Hard of Hearing children and youth who attend Rochester School for the Deaf. Thank you!
————————————————
– Rochester School for the Deaf (RSD) on St. Paul Street will be hosting their 8th Annual River Ramble on Saturday, June 4th, starting at 9 am.
– Anyone from the community–both hearing and Deaf–are welcome to run in the event’s 5K race, or walk either the 2-mile course or the 1-mile “Family Fun Walk” through the Maplewood Rose Garden and along the Genesee Riverway Trail.
– Both the walk and run will begin on the RSD campus where plenty of free parking is available.
– Following the walk and run there will be a reception with two live bands, plenty of pizza and other free food, and games and prizes for children, including a HUGE bounce house and a dunk tank.
– The cost is $10 for children, $20 for adults, and $40 for a walking family of four, with amounts increasing slightly after May 21st.
– Each participant will receive either a dri-fit or cotton River Ramble T-shirt.
– Proceeds will benefit Deaf and hard-of-hearing children at Rochester School for the Deaf.
– The RSD River Ramble Honorary Chairperson, News 8-TV’s Chief Meteorologist Scott Hetsko, notes that “participating in the RSD River Ramble will do your heart a world of good!”
– To register go to http://www.RSDeaf.org/Ramble, or call 585-544-1240.
————————————————-
Thank you.
Excited to hear that we have Maine listeners! Give us a call anytime at (585)222-1941 or hit us up on Facebook!
Nevermind called the request line and they helped me out thank you guys you rock!! ?
Are the Flogging Molly tix available through you? Or somewhere else? And can I buy around 20 at once? Thanks!
Check out this link for tickets: http://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1420143?utm_medium=459899
And yes. You should buy 20 tickets. Maybe 40 to be safe.