CORN HILL ARTS FESTIVAL

Saturday, July 14, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To celebrate our 50th Anniversary, visitors will be delighted with our 1969 Revival Parade beginning at 11am on Saturday, featuring floats from that iconic year! The parade will course through the Festival and be accompanied by special choreographed dance and music. Come in your groovy 1969 garb and help us celebrate!

