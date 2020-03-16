Reliable Resources for Information on COVID-19

These days, there is so much misinformation available on the Coronavirus, that we’ve put together the following resources to assist you with finding accurate and reliable information.
- Center for Disease Control – Includes who is most at risk, steps to prevent illness, symptoms, what to do when sick, common questions, situation updates, and guidelines for travel, healthcare professionals, businesses and communities.
- World Health Organization – Includes rolling updates on COVID-19, a situation dashboard with updates, public advice and scam alerts.
- Monroe County Public Health – Includes information for healthcare providers, travelers and childcare providers, information for pregnant women and children, guidance for cleaning and disinfecting.
- Five Steps to Prepare for COVID-19
- nCoV19.Live – Provides up to the minute statistics on the number of cases, deaths, and recoveries across the world, including a state-by-state breakdown in the U.S.
- City of Rochester CoronaVirus update – Including list of 9 R-Centers and 7 schools at which Rochester residents in need can obtain pack-and-go breakfast, lunch, and dinner packs during school closures.