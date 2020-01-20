EMPIRE STATE WINTER GAMES

January 30 – February 2, 2020

The 2020 Empire State Winter Games is a multi-day sports event hosted in New York’s Adirondacks from January 30 – February 2. In its 40th year, the Games will bring together athletes from across New York state and beyond — including 15 states and three countries — to compete in over 30 winter sports events. The 2019 Games included more than 2,100 athletes of all ages, including master divisions, and the 2020 Games are expected to exceed that number.

