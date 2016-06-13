By

Program Director – WZNE

Stephens Media Group has an opening for and on-air Program Director of WZNE, 94.1 The Zone, a Modern Rock radio station in Rochester, NY. The Radio Program Director provides vision and daily oversight for the “sound and personality” of The Zone.

The Radio Program Director reports to the Station Manager and is responsible for managing staff, selecting and scheduling music, maintaining station license, developing imaging and conceptualizing creative content.

The Program Director is also responsible for a daily live on-air shift.

Management experience is required, with a demonstrated ability to coach, inspire and lead. Concert and Event Management experience is preferred.

To apply, send a resume and aircheck to: jobs@smgroc.com or mail to 28 East Main Street, Rochester New York 14614

*************EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER***********