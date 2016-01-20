By

NITRO CIRCUS LIVE

Frontier Field | Rochester NY

Friday, August 18, 2017 | 7 PM – 10 PM

Direct from sell out shows across the globe, the world’s greatest action sports show, Nitro Circus Live returns to North America in 2017!

Featuring 30 of the world’s best extreme athletes in freestyle motocross, BMX and anything you can imagine with wheels! Plus a host of ridiculous contraptions being launched 50ft into the air, by the crazy Nitro daredevils.

Expect to see the worlds biggest and most dangerous stunts, in a fully choreographed, actions sports, theatrical spectacular!

PRESALE TICKETS ONSALE

DECEMBER 5th – DECEMBER 9th

USE THE CODE: NITRO