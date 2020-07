Extreme Graphix Tattoo and Piercing

Grand Re-Opening Pig Roast

Saturday, July 25th | Starting @ 3pm

Listen to The Gentlemen’s Club all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Extreme Graphix Tattoo and Piercing’s Grand Opening Pig Roast!

* Live music by the Coupe DE Villes * All CDC guidelines will be followed * Only a small number of tickets available at Extreme Graphix Tattoo 1631 Dewey Ave *

Wear Your Mask!