BREWS & MUSIC FESTIVAL | TEXT TO WIN

BREWS & MUSIC FESTIVAL

Saturday, November 4 at 3 PM – 11 PM

The event will open at 3pm at MINETT HALL located inside the Dome for a tasting party with many of the regions best brewerys and spirit vendors as well as LIVE MUSIC form a few of Rochesters favorite Jam Bands. This event runs from 3-6 pm – Cost is $15 and you must be 21 years of age or older.

At 6:30 pm we are holding the BREWS & MUSIC FESTIVALS CONCERT located in the DOME ARENA

Artist performing are: RAILROAD EARTH-GIANT PANDA – DRIFTWOOD & EXTENDED FAMILY