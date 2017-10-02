CASTLE OF HORRORS

THE CASTLE OF HORRORS returns for its 5th year. From the creators of The House of Pain and DZ Productions comes one of the best haunted houses in Upstate NY. At over 35,000 sq. feet, it’s the largest haunted house in Rochester. Each room is designed as a permanent structure, down to the last detail. Come see the new additions and changes to 10 of our 44 rooms! We are the best in Rochester, come see for yourself.

TEXT TO WIN WEEK

TEXT

CASTLE

TO

51879

standard message & data rates apply