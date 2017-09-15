Colonial Belle’s Haunted Cruise

September 29th | 5:30PM-8:30PM

INFO: All aboard the Colonial Belle For Rochester’s only haunted cruise! Enjoy dinner from Brown Hound Bistro, tales of haunted legends and lore of Western New York, psychic mediums, tarot card readings, and ghost hunting tips from Sharon from Rolling Hills Asylum [Western New York’s Most Haunted Attraction]

Please arrive for boarding no later than 5:00pm for the 3-hour (1416 mile) Erie Canal Cruise!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY: