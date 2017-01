Gorilla Radio

By

THE ONLY METAL SHOW IN ROCHESTER

HOSTED BY GORILLA

SATURDAY

11pm – 2Am

Here is the setlist from 12/3/16

ALLIANCE OF THIEVES- MESHIAAK

TUNDRA LEACH- DARKTHRONE

DANGEROUS- SHAMANS HARVEST

THE 12TH HOUR- SIRENIA

THE PALE KING- TESTAMENT

BLOOD MONEY- DOPE

ETERNAL RECURRENCE- ONI

BREAKING SKIN- NONPOINT

A DANGEROUS MEETING- MERCYFUL FATE

VOID- DARK COMPLEX

ROAD TO VICTORY- CIVIL WAR

IRON FIST- MOTORHEAD

RISE UP- YEAR OF THE LOCUST

GHOST SHIP- THEOCRACY

MESSAGE IN BLOOD- PANTERA

FOR THE SAKE OF NOTHING- ABANDONED BY BEARS

LIVE METAL SEGMENT

BELIEVER- OZZY OSBOURNE

MR CROWLEY- OZZY OSBOURNE

FLYING HIGH AGAIN- OZZY OSBOURNE

LIFE SONATA ARCTICA

BED OF RAZORS- CHILDREN OF BODOM

KDOMU SVAROGA- ARKHONA

DIVIDE CONQUER BURN AND DESTROY- SERPENTINE DOMINION

VICTIMS OF CONTINGENCY- EPICA

BLOOD AND THUNDER- MASTODON

SUPREMACY- TARJA

ATLAS RISE- METALLICA

TECNOLOGY IACTION- WATCHTOWER

INTO DEPTHS- RAVENCULT

PINBALL MAP- IN FLAMES

NONAGON- CAR BOMB

ENCIRCLED- DARK TRANQUILITY

TERMINATOR- SEVENDUST

ELECTRIC FUNERAL- BLACK SABBATH

SEX METAL BARBIE- IN THIS MOMENT

TOWER- TOWER