Hrvst Festival | Phoenix, Manchester Orchestra, Joywave, & more!

Cumulus Festival Grounds

OCTOBER 14TH

Introducing the inaugural HRVST FESTIVAL! HRVST is a new Fall Music Festival taking place in Buffalo NY that features great music, great craft beer and great food. Headlining this years festival is PHOENIX with special guests Manchester Orchestra, Brian Fallon, Joywave, PVRIS, The Glorious Sons and Lo Moon! We will have over 20 craft beers on site as well as over 10 local food trucks and vendors that will keep you full of food and drink throughout the day.

This event will be outdoors at the Cumulus Festival Grounds, located off Exit 1 on I-190. Capacity is limited so get your tickets before they’re gone. There will be plenty of free parking on James E Casey and paid parking in the surrounding lots.