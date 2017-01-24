  • search
Home
Featured

Michelob ULTRA® Choose Your Own Adventure

Michelob ULTRA® Winner’s Choice

WIN A GOLF GETAWAY OR A SKI TRIP

 94.1 The Zone will be out partying with Mich Ultra every Thursday Night with your chance to either get out of the cold or get out and enjoy it!

Every night we’re giving away Ski Lift Passes, Braemar Golf Course Passes, Zone Prizes and qualifying you weekend warriors for a choice of either a SKI or GOLF GETAWAY!

WHERE TO FIND US

Thursday, 2/2:

5pm Dribbles
6:15pm Fireside

Thursday, 2/9:

5pm Filling Station
6:30pm TR Noonans

Thursday, 2/16:

6pm Distillery Mt Hope
7:30pm Distillery Henrietta

GRAND PRIZE GIVEAWAY PARTY

Thursday, February 23rd

DISTILLERY MT HOPE 6-8pm

BROUGHT TO YOU BY:

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *