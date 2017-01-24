Michelob ULTRA® Choose Your Own Adventure

Michelob ULTRA® Winner’s Choice
WIN A GOLF GETAWAY OR A SKI TRIP
94.1 The Zone will be out partying with Mich Ultra every Thursday Night with your chance to either get out of the cold or get out and enjoy it!
Every night we’re giving away Ski Lift Passes, Braemar Golf Course Passes, Zone Prizes and qualifying you weekend warriors for a choice of either a SKI or GOLF GETAWAY!
WHERE TO FIND US
Thursday, 2/2:
5pm Dribbles
6:15pm Fireside
Thursday, 2/9:
5pm Filling Station
6:30pm TR Noonans
Thursday, 2/16:
6pm Distillery Mt Hope
7:30pm Distillery Henrietta
GRAND PRIZE GIVEAWAY PARTY
Thursday, February 23rd
DISTILLERY MT HOPE 6-8pm
BROUGHT TO YOU BY: