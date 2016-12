By

The Zone @ 94.1 has teamed up with the Great House Of Guitars, to bring you new rock, at an affordable price.

Each month, check back here see the latest releases, and then stop by the House Of Guitars at 645 Titus Avenue to pick them up at a special low Zone Price.

DECEMBER 2016



DIRTY HEADS

“Oxygen”

Bishop Briggs



“Wild Horses”

The Lumineers

“Cleopatra”

Blink 182

“She’s Out Of Her Mind”

Bob Moses

“Tearing Me Up”

The Revivalists



“Wish I Knew You”

Capital Cities



“ Vowels ”

AFI