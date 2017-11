PIRATE TOY DRIVE with the SILVERSUN PICKUPS

WHERE: THE HOUSE OF GUITARS

WHEN: FRIDAY NOVEMBER 10th | 4:30PM

DETAILS:

94.1 The Zone has teamed up with Silversun Pickups to kick-off the Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive!

Bring a new unwrapped unopened toy to donate to the Pirate Toy Fund to help put some smiles on kids faces right here in Rochester!

The first 50 people to donate get to meet Silversun Pickups and have a chance to win tickets to the show at Anthology!