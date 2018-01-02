PLATEAPALOOZA 2018
THE ULTIMATE PLATE SAMPLING EXPERIENCE
JANUARY 30th [6p-9p] @ Comedy At The Carlson
For 100 years Rochester has enjoyed the 3000 calorie gut buster know as “The Plate” and on Tuesday, January 30th, we will crown the Best Plate In Rochester!
Plateapalooza 2018 at Comedy At The Carlson will feature Delicious/Creative Plates from:
Perri’s Pizza
Tryon Pub
Blossom Rd Pub
Bathtub Billy’s
Gate House
Fairport Hots
Supori Cafe & Catering
Stingray Sushi Fusion
Which Craft Brews
$10 gets you in to enjoy all the Plate samples you can fit, beer specials, and LIVE music!