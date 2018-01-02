PLATEAPALOOZA 2018

THE ULTIMATE PLATE SAMPLING EXPERIENCE

JANUARY 30th [6p-9p] @ Comedy At The Carlson

For 100 years Rochester has enjoyed the 3000 calorie gut buster know as “The Plate” and on Tuesday, January 30th, we will crown the Best Plate In Rochester!

Plateapalooza 2018 at Comedy At The Carlson will feature Delicious/Creative Plates from:

Perri’s Pizza

Tryon Pub

Blossom Rd Pub

Bathtub Billy’s

Gate House

Fairport Hots

Supori Cafe & Catering

Stingray Sushi Fusion

Which Craft Brews

$10 gets you in to enjoy all the Plate samples you can fit, beer specials, and LIVE music!