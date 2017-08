19 HOLE INVITATIONAL

October 6th @ Blue Heron Hills

1 Country Club Dr, Macedon, NY 14502

The RMG Crew will be back in Rochester broadcasting LIVE!

You’re invited you to join them for “19 holes” of golf!

INFO: $300 gets your foursome lunch, cart, and a cooler of beer!

AM TEE TIME

7AM REGISTRATION | 8AM SHOTGUN START

PM TEE TIME

NOON REGISTRATION | 1PM SHOTGUN START

