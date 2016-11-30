  • search
Home
Featured

The Guitar of the Month!

THIS MONTH’S GUITAR IS SIGNED BY:

BLEEKER

Fill out the form below for your chance to win!

Guitar of the Month

  • Must be at least 18 years of age to enter

Related posts

14 Comments

  3. Bryan Frattare

    I NEED THIS GUITAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  4. Claire Monnier

    Favorite. Band. Ever.

    All I gotta say to this guitar is “I WANNA BE YOURS”.

    Good luck everyone!

  6. scott

    We promise that someone wins every month. You could always double your chances of winning by entering online and at the Great House of Guitars. Good luck!

  7. Jose

    Life can’t get any better by winning a sweet guitar by a band that rocks and a station at rules THE ZONE!

  11. Tommy Mach

    My daughter is the biggest Chevelle fan. This would be huge if I could win this for her. It would rank right up there, like when she got to meet them at Bonzai 2014. I would do anything for that kiddo and this would definitely win father of the year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *