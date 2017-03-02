Niagara Wine Trail’s 15th Anniversary Celebration
VINO AT THE CASINO
BATAVIA DOWNS
8315 Park Rd, Batavia, NY 14020
SATURDAY APRIL 8th
11am – 3pm & 4pm-8pm
Join the Celebration!
Wine tastings and sales at the Batavia Downs & Hotel to celebrate the Niagara Wine Trail’s 15th anniversary.
Choose either the lunch (11am-3pm) OR dinner (4pm-8pm) session.
Limited tickets available per session!
Each Ticket Includes:
– Wine samples from 15 participating wineries during a session.
– A keepsake wine glass.
– $10 Free Play from Batavia Downs
– Coupons for discounts on wine purchases.
– A Sandwich and Soft Drink
– Wine Purchase Check Service