Virtual Christmas Tree – With $5000+ In Prizes

Click on a piece of the Virtual Christmas Tree or use the links below to ENTER:





Batavia Downs – $250 Giftcard to Dine, Play, & Stay

G&G Fitness – Spin Bike worth over $3000

 

New York Gold & Pawn – $250 Gift Certificate

 

Buckmans Car Wash – $250 in Car Wash Passes

 

FM Office Products – Christmas Kuerig Coffee Bundle

 

Lake Ontario Winery – 10 Guest Tasting Package

 

Whelpley & Paul – $250 of Designer Eye-Wear

 

One World Goods – $250 Gift Card

 

A Beautiful Mess – $250 Gift Certificate

 

Arc + Flame – Date Night for 2 Couples (4 Total Guests)

 

Park Ave Bike – $250 Gift Card

 

Rolling Hills Asylum – Historical Guided Tour for 10 Guests

Please note that all prizes and entries are processed on our sister station WARM 101.3 so clicking on the tree will send you to the WARM1013 website

 

 

