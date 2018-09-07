Distant Worlds: A Final Fantasy

September 25th @ 8:00 pm

Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre

Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY returns to the world-renowned Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater. The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra welcomes—for one-night only!—this global multimedia concert phenomenon featuring the beloved music of FINAL FANTASY with exclusive HD video content from legendary game developers SQUARE ENIX. Directed by the Grammy Award-winning conductor Arnie Roth, FINAL FANTASY returns following sold-out performances in 2015. Don’t miss this event!