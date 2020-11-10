Foo Fighters Video for “Shame Shame” is Darkest They’ve Ever Done says Dave Grohl

The Foo Fighters front-man says it’s the darkest they’ve ever done, and it stemmed from a dream he had when he was younger.

Grohl says he had the dark dream when he was 14 or 15, and it’s stuck with him ever since.

“It’s crazy, the idea for that video came from a dream I had when I was when 14 or 15 that I’ve remembered my entire life,”

“I was standing at the bottom of this hill and there was this coffin on fire next to this dead tree and I ran up the hill to rescue whoever was in this coffin, but I couldn’t get my hands on it because it was on fire! I stood there filled with anxiety and fear, but I’ve remembered it my entire f**king life and never knew what it meant.”

“Shame Shame” is the first single off Medicine at Midnight which drops Feb. 5th 2021