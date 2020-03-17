Rochester Take-Out & Food Delivery Guide

Gov. Cuomo has announced that New York will undergo measures to combat COVID-19 which includes limiting restaurants to take out only.
Here’s a list of Rochester Restaurants still serving:
-
Red Sun Chinese Cuisine
-
Phillips European
-
Leo’s Cafe
-
Plum Garden
-
Seafood Harbor
-
Polska Chata
-
McArdles Restaurant
-
Han Noodle Bar
-
Meals By Deleo
-
Sticky Lips
-
Full Belly Deli
-
Dinosaur BBQ
-
Bay & Goodman Pizza
-
Konstantinou’s Restaurant & Brick Oven Sports Bar – Ontario, NY
-
Agatinas Restaurant
-
Aladdin’s Natural Eatery
-
Tasteful Connections
-
Pura Vida Ville
-
Revolution Chinese Restaurant
-
Windjammers Bar and Grill