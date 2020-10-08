Former Sen. Harry Reid reveals in new doc UFO’s interfered with US Nukes.

In a new documentary called The Phenomenon which is being called “the most credible examination of the longstanding cover-up and global mystery involving unidentified aerial phenomenon. Including shocking testimony from high-ranking government and military officials, NASA Astronauts, other credible sources, and riveting never-before seen footage, the timely film also reveals the monumental events behind the NY Times’ recent bombshell disclosure of The Pentagon’s secret UFO Program, and provides eye-opening evidence that mankind is not alone in the universe.”

Former U.S. Senator Harry Reid reveals that UFO’s have been reported to appear near the vacinity of US Nuclear sites, repeatedly. Also he claims they have been interfering with our nuclear program.

Get the whole story here from BroBible.