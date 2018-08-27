The Annual Rovers Morning Glory 19th Hole Invitational

Rover’s Morning Glory 19 Hole Invitational

October 5th @ The Golf Club at Blue Heron Hills in Macedon

FOURSOMES GO ON-SALE TUESDAY AUGUST 28TH @ 8AM

Rover’s Morning Glory are going to be hopping onto Rolling Glory One and PUTTing back into Rochester FORE more golf fun with you! The crew will be broadcasting LIVE from Blue Heron Hills.

You and your foursome will get 18 holes of golf, cart, beers, lunch, and a happy hour with the Rover crew!

PLEASE NOTE ALL SALES ARE FINAL

PM Session Times:

Registration & Lunch at Noon

Shotgun Start at 1pm

BROUGHT TO YOU BY: