Imagine having a career in an industry that is currently experiencing huge growth where you can make a difference in people’s lives every day. That industry is healthcare.

Bryant & Stratton College’s Healthcare Lunch and Learn

Thursday, March 15th from noon-1pm

@ The Inn on Broadway

The special guest panel includes healthcare professionals from Rochester Regional Health Systems, Kirkhaven, The Women’s Center at Clinton and Trillium Health. All that and a free lunch too! And by attending this event, you’ll qualify for a $500 special event grant for the May 2018 semester.

Find out how you can start your great career as a medical assistant or occupational therapy assistant or medical administrative assistant.

Seating is limited, so you must RSVP by Tuesday, March 13th by calling 730-6910, that’s 730-6910