Heart Walk & Run

Saturday, April 14, 2018

Join The Gentlemen’s Club & Support Team 94.1 The Zone for the Heart Walk!

Imagine the impact if we reduce death and disability from cardiovascular diseases and stroke by 20 percent by 2020. Please help us reach this lifesaving goal by joining our team today. Together, we can make healthier, longer lives possible for everyone.

Thank you in advance for your support!