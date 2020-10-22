Jack White buys busker a $4,000 guitar after a “Karen” smashed guitar.

Good guy Jack White!
Matt Grant, a busker who plays his guitar on the streets of Edinburgh UK for a living had a run in with a nasty woman the other day who destroyed his acoustic guitar.
https://gf.me/u/y5mrv6 Can’t believe this has happened. My livelihood. All details available on the link. But please if you can spare any thing to help me raise money for a new guitar I’d hugely hugely appreciate it. The sooner I’m back out busking the better. #busker #busking #guitar
Grant started a Go Fund Me page to help raise funds to replace his guitar. Jack White saw it, and wanted to help. So Jack White bought Matt a $3,900 Fender Stratocaster to help the young musician out.
A nice photo for Grandma with the new #fenderguitars #stratocaster #customstrat @officialjackwhitelive bought me. (Seriously just repeating that again amazes me every time) Who’s betting this photo will be on one of those clickbait “THIS BUSKER HAD HIS GUITAR SMASHED.. WHAT HAPPENED NEXT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND” pages in years to come lol