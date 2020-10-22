  • search
Jack White buys busker a $4,000 guitar after a “Karen” smashed guitar.

Good guy Jack White!

Matt Grant, a busker who plays his guitar on the streets of Edinburgh UK for a living had a run in with a nasty woman the other day who destroyed his acoustic guitar.

 

Grant started a Go Fund Me page to help raise funds to replace his guitar. Jack White saw it, and wanted to help. So Jack White bought Matt a $3,900 Fender Stratocaster to help the young musician out.

 

