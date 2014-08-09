WEEKENDS, GORILLA RADIO HOST,
Waddup Holmes!! I am your primitive man for all things metal; Classic metal, thrash metal, death metal, aluminum foil metal, and the metal that talks about dragons and unicorns and stuff. I also host Zone Grown, our local show. I’m often asked why I’m called Gorilla. Well, I’m fat and hairy. Gorilla’s are the most metal animals out there. There are a lot of metal movies out there concerning Gorillas. King Kong, Kongo, koko the talking gorilla, and the most metal gorilla movie of all time…. Mighty Joe Young. I’m the most metal animal!!!
1) What is the worst advice that you got that you actually listened to? When I was a kid my dad told me to say “I know you are but what am I?” to the bullies on the bus…. I got my ass kicked that day… Stupid girls down the street….
2) If you were a character on a TV show, which one would you be? Ryan Seacrest… it would be nice to be famous and popular with no real talents to speak of….
3) Movies your are looking forward to this year? I’m looking forward to 31 and Avengers: Age of Ultron
I am one of the zone’s senior listeners ( i am old). Would you play Repentless by Slayer to make the drive home pleasant? Thanks.
I am an idiot so does the sad face mean no?
Never mind, I see the same face for each comment.
We passed a note to Gorilla to let him know you requested the song
Thanks for playing the big four last week!!! Eyes of the Insane was a much better choice than Repentless so thanks so much for playing this. You make old man very happy. Hope the younger listeners appreciate this stuff??
Thanks for playing slayer!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yo!!!!!! Gorilla radio is my ultimate dream come to a reality! Nothing beats metal radio! I thank you 94.1 the zone for supporting this, however, I’m sad it’s only during a time that I sleep- I do listen when I can though! Thank you again for being so awesome! May the metal thrive!;)
Love the metal show but you aren’t the only metal show in Rochester!
http://wrur.org/programs/academy-shred
Those guys have been doing it since ’99.