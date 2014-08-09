By

WEEKENDS, GORILLA RADIO HOST,



ZONE GROWN HOST

Hometown: Chili, NY

Years with The Zone: 1

Favorite Zone Artist: Besides Metal stuff, Pearl Jam

Waddup Holmes!! I am your primitive man for all things metal; Classic metal, thrash metal, death metal, aluminum foil metal, and the metal that talks about dragons and unicorns and stuff. I also host Zone Grown, our local show. I’m often asked why I’m called Gorilla. Well, I’m fat and hairy. Gorilla’s are the most metal animals out there. There are a lot of metal movies out there concerning Gorillas. King Kong, Kongo, koko the talking gorilla, and the most metal gorilla movie of all time…. Mighty Joe Young. I’m the most metal animal!!!

1) What is the worst advice that you got that you actually listened to? When I was a kid my dad told me to say “I know you are but what am I?” to the bullies on the bus…. I got my ass kicked that day… Stupid girls down the street….

2) If you were a character on a TV show, which one would you be? Ryan Seacrest… it would be nice to be famous and popular with no real talents to speak of….

3) Movies your are looking forward to this year? I’m looking forward to 31 and Avengers: Age of Ultron

Facebook.com/gorillaontheradio

Twitter.com/themetalgorilla