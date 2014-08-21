-Hometown: Rochester, NY

–Years with the Zone 5-6

– Hey everyone my name is Mark or Homeless Mark. Now I’m supposed to fill this area with things about myself. Well I’m on the Zone @ 94.1 every afternoon from 3-7pm. I’m a spunky teenager with a heart of gold that solves, my half robot half man, father’s crimes he’s assigned with my dog Brain. Wait… never mind that’s the plot of the movie Fast and Furious 6. Well all you need to know is I’m barely legal and willing. Is that enough to get you to listen? I hope so. Give me ratings.

1. When the Zombie apocalypse occurs, what would be in your survival pack? All the seasons of According to Jim

2. If you had enough money to retire, what would you do with all your free time? All the season’s of According to Jim

3. When was the last time you tried something new? What was it? Tried watching Everyone Loves Raymond quickly switched back to According to Jim

4. You woke up tomorrow, and realized you had a super power! What would it be? To never fill one of these out again.

5. What movie are you looking forward to seeing the most this year? According To Jim the Movie.

