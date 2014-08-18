Shane Allen

By

Gentlemen’s Club Co-Host

MONDAY-FRIDAY 3pm-7pm

Hometown: Webster NY

Years with the Zone: 5 Years – I have been told that I have what some may call a weight problem. A girl once told me that I look like a “White Shrek” while her friend disagreed and said that I looked like a “Fat Buzz Lightyear.” At least they could find common ground in that my body shape is something from a Pixar nightmare. What can I say… I enjoy a good sangwich.

1. When the Zombie apocalypse occurs, what would be in your survival pack? Well “WHEN” the zombie apocalypse I will of course need a sword (unlimited ammo), a good playlist to drown out the moans of the dead idiots, toilet paper and purell. The apocalypse is no excuse not to be hygienic.

2. If you had enough money to retire, what would you do with all your free time? Cross off my bucket list: (1) Watch the Bucket List (2) Return the Bucket List (3) Take a Nap

3. When was the last time you tried something new? What was it? I tried to listen to an entire Justin Beiber song yesterday without a suicidal thought.

4. You woke up tomorrow, and realized you had a super power! What would it be? The ability to make any situation awkward.

5. What movie are you looking forward to seeing the most this year? What is sure to be a classic. The stunning sequel to the masterpiece: Troll

