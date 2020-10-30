  • search
Kanye gifted Kim Kardashian West a holograph of her dead Dad, and Twitter had jokes.

You may have heard Kim Kardashian West turned 40, and if the secret bday party on a private island in Tahiti wasn’t relatable enough try this on for size.

Kanye West got his Wife a hologram of her dead Father Robert Kardashian.

 

What? It really doesn’t look like her Dad? Yeah Twitter had the same thought and had much better ideas on how to achieve the same effect.

