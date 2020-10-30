Kanye gifted Kim Kardashian West a holograph of her dead Dad, and Twitter had jokes.

You may have heard Kim Kardashian West turned 40, and if the secret bday party on a private island in Tahiti wasn’t relatable enough try this on for size.

Kanye West got his Wife a hologram of her dead Father Robert Kardashian.

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ?? It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

What? It really doesn’t look like her Dad? Yeah Twitter had the same thought and had much better ideas on how to achieve the same effect.

this is what happens when david schwimmer isn't available to appear in character pic.twitter.com/AeAAEPTN2o — David Grossman (@davidgross_man) October 30, 2020

Kanye could’ve just called up David Schwimmer instead. Would’ve been much cheaper, and a LOT more convincing… pic.twitter.com/N8O0nP4ael — Chris Evangelista ? (@cevangelista413) October 30, 2020

Kanye could have hired David Schwimmer to reprise his role of Robert Kardashian, and it would still be creepy but less so — bram stoker's dragula (@dylmdav) October 30, 2020