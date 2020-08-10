Kobe 3-7 Monday-Friday

Originally from Rochester (Greece Athena Class of ’96) Kobe formerly known as Busta started out in Rochester radio after getting fired from MCC’s student run radio station (true story).

He once faked an Eminem sighting at SPOT Coffee that made the paper, played “In Da Club” by 50 Cent 20 times in a row, and a few other things he can’t legally talk about.

Since leaving ROC, Kobe has broadcast from the Grammy’s, hosted Superbowl Parties thrown by the NFL, started a clothing company, DJ’d events for NBC’s The Voice, opened up for B.O.B., Mac Miller and more!

Kobe is thrilled to be back in his hometown with his Wife, and daughter. Connect with his socials below!